News

Nothing Will Happen if Raila is Arrested – Kimani Inchung’wah

By

Published

Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that nothing will happen if Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is arrested. 

Speaking to the Standard on Thursday March 30, Ichung’wah states that Raila has had it for too long leading to conclusions that he is untouchable.

“I am urging police to arrest Raila Odinga for perennially putting Kenya on the edge with illegal and destructive protests. 

“I want to tell you, without fear of contradiction, that nothing will happen to Kenya if Odinga is arrested,” said Ichung’wah.

The Kikuyu MP accused the former Prime Minister of blackmailing the government adding that he should follow the right procedure to settle his grievances. 

“If one allows blackmail to continue, it never stops.

Let’s follow the rule of law in airing and resolving our grievances. And if one breaks the law, like Odinga is doing, then he must be arrested and prosecuted. I’m challenging the Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest Odinga,” he said.

Ichung’wah urged the ODM leader to use the National Assembly and the Senate to air hos grievances. 

“We must not allow Kenya to be blackmailed into negotiations that only serve the interests of two people, in this case, Ruto and Odinga.

“Azimio has 160 MPs in the National Assembly, they have more than 20 senators in the Senate. It is in Parliament that Kenyans’ issues are highlighted and solutions suggested. You cannot bring down the cost of living by disrupting the economy,” he remarked. 

His sentiments come days after Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua claimed on Monday that there is a plot to arrest the Azimio leader.

“Hawa walagai wako na mpango ya kushika Baba, wakimguza watakua waameguza Kenya. Mimi nawaomba wakikaribia Baba tutatoka sisi Kenya yote hatutakubali na tusilegeze lazima bei ya unga irudi chini,” Karua claimed.

Also Read: There Was an Assassination Attempt On My Life – Raila Claims

