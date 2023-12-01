Connect with us

News

NPS Bans Traffic Officers From Carrying Firearms

vetting koome

File image on Police IG Japhet Koome

The National Police Service (NPS) on Thursday November 30 banned traffic officers from carrying weapons to work.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirriam Muli in a directive to all commandants of traffic police said the new directive will take effect immediately.

This is following a dramatic arrest of traffic officers on by EACC detectives, an incident that left one cop firing in the air to block arrest

“It has been noted with great concern that officers actively engaged on traffic duties are armed (carry firearms) this has resulted in misuse of the firearms by the officers.

“From today 30th november 2023  30/11/2023 no officer actively oN traffic duties will carry a firearm no officer actively on traffic duties will carry a firearm  commanders ensure that this directive is compiled with promptly confirm copied and compliance,” Muli ordered. 

EACC on Thursday arrested  3 Traffic Police Officers along Naivasha Mai Mahiu Road Karigita turn-off in Naivasha following reports of traffic police officers collecting bribes from motorists.

During the operation, two officers resisted arrest and fled into surrounding bushes, supported by one who was firing at EACC detectives who were chasing them.

1104 7b2552a8 5e78 4099 8732 1f49a8a5880d

The officers were however arrested and escorted to Integrity Centre Police Station where they were processed. 

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak while addressing the media confirmed that none of his officers got injured during the operation. 

“Our position as EACC, in coordination with the Inspector General, is that traffic police officers should never be armed unless it is extremely necessary,” he stated.

Also Read: EACC Issues New Update on Oparanya’s Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Claims

