NPS Denies Arresting Governor Mwanganza

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied claims by Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza that its officers arrested her on Wednesday.

“Contrary to the false allegations circulating on social media, the National Police Service wishes to clarify, that Police have not arrested Meru Governor, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza,” said NPS.

This comes after drama was witnessed in Ruiga Village, Imenti Central Constituency between Governor Mwangaza and police officers.

Governor Mwangaza claimed that the police had detained her in their vehicle and failed to take her to a station and charge her.

“Am under arrest. The police officers hawataki kunipeleka station kufungua mastaka. Have been held in this police car for two hours now,” she wrote on her social media.

The police officers however claimed that the Meru governor forced her way to their vehicle.

“Hakuna mtu amearrest wewe. Nimekuomba ushuke kwa gari uendelee na kazi yako lakini umekata kushuka,” the officer said.

Mwangaza later said he has been set free and the officers have apologised to her.

“Finally. Am Free. I thank God am safe. OCS has apologised akasema Sorry,” she said.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on September 22 banned Governor Mwangaza from holding meetings on the ‘Okolea’ outreach program which he termed as inciteful.

“Reports that have reached me is that the Governor’s allies were inciteful, disrupted peace and assaulted journalists….thinking they are defending the Meru governor. The targeted people also broke the law. We have banned meetings that incite people. This is final. We are not going to allow it. If you think it is a joke, try it. Don’t try me,” said Kindiki then.

