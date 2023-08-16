NPS Issues Statement After Senator Mandago Goes Missing

The National Police Service (NPS) now says Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has gone into hiding.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 16, NPS noted that they are in the process of executing an arrested warrant on the UDA Senator.

NPS mentioned that Mandago’s whereabouts are unknown since Tuesday and appealed to Kenyans who are privy to his whereabouts to service them with the information.

“The National Police Service is in the process of executing a Warrant of Arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Hon. Jackson Mandago, who has gone underground since yesterday (Tuesday) and calls upon the Senator to present himself at the nearest police station.

“NPS further appeals to any member of the public with information about Senator Mandago’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll-free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DC,” NPS stated.

This comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ordered the arrest of Mandago and three other individuals over Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) have in the past few days grilled Mandago.

The Uasin Gishu Senator in a tweet on Wednesday said he is ready to be arrested, adding that he has heard reports that the DCI officers have been on his trail.

The UDA Senator also mentioned that he met with affected parents and agreed on a way forward.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned. I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” Mandago stated.

