NPS Responds To Reports Of IG Koome Reaching Out To Raila For Truce

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports that the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome reached out to Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga after the International Criminal Court (ICC) threat.

NPS in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, August 15 flagged the reports as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard news published by some media houses.

“Please note that the following posts being shared through the media are fake news,” NPS said in a tweet.

This comes after Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi claimed on Monday that IG Koome reached out to Raila to plead with him not to pursue the ICC threat.

“I have a secret that I would like to bring into the public eye; Koome approached some Azimio lawmakers, asking them to plead with Baba not to implicate him at the ICC,” Senator Osotsi said.

“Just imagine, he was trying to soothe us we speak to Baba. That’s why he went silent.”

The opposition had written to the ICC over police brutality that was witnessed during the anti-government protests in July.

According to Azimio, 70 people have lost their lives during the protests with most of them succumbing to gunshots.

The Raila Odinga-led camp on Friday last week held a memorial service for the victims of the protests in Siaya and demanded the resignation of IG Koome.

The police boss has however insisted that he would not be intimidated by the opposition while doing his role adding that Azimio leaders hired dead bodies to pose as victims of police brutality and seek sympathy.

“We have a responsibility to make sure this country is secure and that is a mandate we are going to execute without fear of favor. The propaganda out there will not discourage us, they can continue threatening us that they will go to ICC,” Koome stated.

