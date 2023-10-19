NTSA Issues Update on Collecting New Number Plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) issued a directive on the collection of new generation number plates on Wednesday. According to a statement, motorists whose license plates were ready were asked to pick them up from the locations that they selected during the application procedure.

“We humbly request motor vehicle owners who have received SMS notifications on collection of reflective number plates to visit the centres they identified during the application process,” read the statement in part.

The agency’s service update came just days after it accelerated the production and issuance of the number plates in accordance with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s directions. During an unscheduled visit to the NTSA offices on September 22, the CS urged the agency to simplify the application and collection of license plates.

Murkomen’s decision came in response to motorists who grumbled about having to travel to NSA headquarters to pick up the license plates.

“I spoke to Maurice, a customer based in Mombasa, who has been waiting for his digital number plate for a while now. Despite the number plate being ready for collection and a notification sent to him from NTSA-Nairobi confirming the same, unnecessary bureaucratic processes and red tapes have led to delays,” Murkomen directed then.

“I have given NTSA two weeks to clear this backlog, notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points, and put in place the necessary mechanisms to speed up the turnaround time for processing and issuance of DLs, logbooks, and digital number plates,” he added.

