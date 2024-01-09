NTSA Launches Manhunt For Bus Driver That Killed 15 People In Nakuru-Eldoret HighwayAccident

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched a manhunt for the Classic Kings bus driver which was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway claiming the lives of 15 passengers.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, NTSA said the accident occurred as a result of lane indiscipline and dangerous driving.

“Preliminary crash analysis indicates that the incident is attributed to lane indiscipline and dangerous overtaking on the part of the Bus driver leading to a head-on collision with the Northways Sacco matatu. The driver of the bus is currently at large, and all efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

“An investigation has commenced to establish the full circumstances leading to this crash to inform prosecution and recommendations,” NTSA stated.

The transport authority consequently advised motorists to be cautious on the road especially when learners are going back to school, adding that action will be taken against those breaking the laws of the road.

“We urge all motorists to be extra cautious while on the road especially now, as children go back to school. The ongoing multi-agency operation will be intensified, and necessary actions will be taken against those flouting traffic rules,” NTSA added.

The Twins Bridge accident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 2:00 am after the Classic King bus clashed head-on collision with a matatu belonging to Northways Services Sacco Ltd.

The bus was transiting from Congo towards Kenya having passed through Kampala in Uganda before the accident occurred.

15 people lost their lives while several others were left nursing serious injuries and were rushed to the Molo Sub-County Hospital.

