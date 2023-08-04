Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NTSA Sends Warning To Matatu Drivers Ahead of School Closure, Vows To Take Action

By

Published

ntsa covid 19 guide magaripoa

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a series of warnings to Public Service Vehicles (PSV) drivers ahead of the closure of schools next week.

Speaking to the media on Friday, August 3, NTSA Safety Strategy Manager Samwel Musumba warned drivers against tolerating indecent behavior from students during the course of their trips.

He noted that drivers who will be found entertaining indecent behaviors from learners in their vehicles will face the law.

“We have seen in the past where you find students on board a matatu drinking or smoking bhang on board. That is bad and we are discouraging that.

“Any operator whose vehicles will be found with such kind of incidences as an authority we will definitely take action within the law because that is not right. We have to protect these children,” said Musumba.

The NTSA official asked drivers to ensure that their passengers, including learners, wear safety belts to prevent accidents.

“Ensure that they belt up when they are on board because they are normal passengers, don’t treat them like they are different people, they are just normal passengers. don’t operate into the night and ensure they get their destinations early enough,” Musumba added.

He at the same time urged schools to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before ferrying students.

“We also want to urge the school management to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition. Remember that school transport is a public service vehicle that carries passengers just like the matatus,” Musumba said.

The NTSA safety strategy manager further asked schools to engage their drivers and know their well-being and look for other drivers in case they are not feeling well, are overworked, under stress or experiencing mental issues.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Sends Uhuru’s Men Home in Latest Changes at NTSA Board

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019