NTSA Sends Warning To Matatu Drivers Ahead of School Closure, Vows To Take Action

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a series of warnings to Public Service Vehicles (PSV) drivers ahead of the closure of schools next week.

Speaking to the media on Friday, August 3, NTSA Safety Strategy Manager Samwel Musumba warned drivers against tolerating indecent behavior from students during the course of their trips.

He noted that drivers who will be found entertaining indecent behaviors from learners in their vehicles will face the law.

“We have seen in the past where you find students on board a matatu drinking or smoking bhang on board. That is bad and we are discouraging that.

“Any operator whose vehicles will be found with such kind of incidences as an authority we will definitely take action within the law because that is not right. We have to protect these children,” said Musumba.

The NTSA official asked drivers to ensure that their passengers, including learners, wear safety belts to prevent accidents.

“Ensure that they belt up when they are on board because they are normal passengers, don’t treat them like they are different people, they are just normal passengers. don’t operate into the night and ensure they get their destinations early enough,” Musumba added.

He at the same time urged schools to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before ferrying students.

“We also want to urge the school management to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition. Remember that school transport is a public service vehicle that carries passengers just like the matatus,” Musumba said.

The NTSA safety strategy manager further asked schools to engage their drivers and know their well-being and look for other drivers in case they are not feeling well, are overworked, under stress or experiencing mental issues.

