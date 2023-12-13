Connect with us

News

Nyeri Governor Clarifies Call To Have Energy CS Davis Chirchir Sacked 

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga now says he did not call for the sacking of Energy CS Davis Chirchir. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Kahiga stated that he was with Chirchir at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when a power blackout hit the country.

“I wish to clarify that I never demanded for the sacking of CS Davis Chichir for the recent power failure. All I said is that I was with Waziri at the JKIA when the blackout happened.  I said he frantically made calls to have power restored,” said Kahiga.

The outspoken Mt Kenya Governor however maintained that President Ruto should sack Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen for letting him down. 

“What I said and still maintain is that power failure in JKIA is a national embarrassment.  I asked the President to sack the CS concerned with Airports. I also said that all Cabinet secretaries letting down the President must be shown the door,” Kahiga stated. 

“I reminded all and sundry that it cannot be business as usual if The President is in office at 6am and doesn’t leave till midnight while the CSs he has given jobs continue letting him down! I still maintain this same stand!.”

Government officials, led by CS Chirchir, have been at pains to explain why Kenya Power (KPLC) fails to provide continuous electricity.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chirchir said the power outage was caused by an overload on a transmission line in western Kenya.

Murkomen on the other hand claimed that there was sabotage at JKIA and asked Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to help with the investigations into why some generators failed to start.

Also Read: Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga Regrets Supporting DP Ruto

