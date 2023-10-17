Nyong’o Faults Ruto Government Over Revocation Of Cuban Doctors Deal

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over the decision to withdraw the services of Cuban doctors in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday October 17, Nyong’o said the move is likely to halt key health service provisions in county hospitals.

“I, as former Minister of Medical Services and now governor of Kisumu County, want to make it very clear to the Kenyan Government and the people of Kenya, that the sudden withdrawal of Cuban doctors from our medical services is an irrational decision bound to plunge the whole nation into a terrible health crisis,” said Nyong’o.

The Kisumu Governor noted that the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has three Cuban doctors, and the government is yet to identify any replacements.

“At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) we have three (3) Cuban doctors: an oncologist, a dermatologist, and a cardiologist. Where are we going to find replacements for these doctors?” he posed.

Governor Nyong’o observed that the government should have replaced the Cuban doctors before ending the arrangement with them.

This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Wafula Nakhumicha disclosed that Kenya will not renew the contracts of Cuban doctors.

“I am pleased to announce that we shall not be renewing the agreement for the Cuban doctors because I want to believe that our very own are going to be committed to the course,” said Nakhumicha.

The Health CS explained that the move was to harness all the efforts around the local workforce.

Kenya entered into an agreement with Cuba in 2017 where Cuban doctors would come into the country to offer help in hospitals while Kenyan doctors would go to Cuba for specialized training.

