News

NYS Announces Requirements For 2024 Recruitment

NYS

The National Youth Service (NYS) on Wednesday Jnauary 10 listed the qualifications needed for Kenyans willing to join the service in 2024.

In a statemebt via X , NYS announced the recruitment exercise will be held in every sub county across all the 47 counties.

On the date of recruitment, the service noted it would make a public announcement in both print and electronic media.

“We are in receipt of overwhelming goodwill messages, from young Kenyan Citizens, enquiring on the requirements needed for enlistment. After a public announcement in both print and electronic media, the Service carries out a recruitment exercise, in every sub-county of all the 47 Counties,” NYS stated. 

Qualifications to Join NYS

Intrested individuals should be of the Kenyan Citizenship by birth, be between the age of 18-24 years, obtained a minimum grade of D(plain) in KCSE or its equivalent,  be medically and physically fit, not been convicted of a criminal offence and have a valid certificate of good conduct.

NYS also said interested candidates must meet any other qualification that the Director General may prescribe from time to time.

NYS

President William Ruto on December 8 last year announced a progressive expansion of NYS recruitment to 100,000 annually in the next five years beginning next year.

“Recognizing the place of youths in national transformation in general, and that of NYS in powering the plan in particular, we have embarked on a strategic reengineering of the National Youth Service to enhance the capacity of the institution to take up a greater number of trainees,” said president stated.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Reveals Plan to Replace Police With NYS Officers in Some Sectors

