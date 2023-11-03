Connect with us

NYS Officers Should Join Haiti Mission – CS Kuria 

unnamed

Public Service CS Moses Kuria now says the National Youth Service (NYS) should be deployed to Haiti to assist in combating criminal gangs.

Speaking on Wednesday November 2, Kuria said the move would help address the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

“I’m here to get jobs for the youths, and anywhere I hear there’s an opportunity, as long as it’s not drugs, I’m taking the youth…even if that’s in Haiti, we must have NYS…our youth must get jobs,” said Kuria.

This follows Kenya’s decision to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

The officers will be picked from the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit to form a larger team for deployment.

The government, however, suffered a setback after the High Court issued an order suspending the operation following a petition filed by former presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot.

He contended that Kenya’s bid to lead a UN-approved force into Haiti is a flagrant breach of the country’s constitution.

He chastised President Ruto for preparing to send police officers outside of Kenya at a time when the force has been unable to quell tribal conflict in Lamu County, where members of one group have been murdered.

The orders were extended on October 24 amid concerns over Kenya’s preparedness for the mission from various quarters including the opposition.

The National Security Council (NSC( has since petitioned Parliament to approve the deployment. 

The United Nations Security has so far approved the move which will include other countries such as Chile, Jamaica, Grenada, Paraguay, Burundi, Chad, Nigeria and Mauritius.

Also Read: Court Extends Orders Blocking Deployment of Police To Haiti

