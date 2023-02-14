Connect with us

News

Oburu Odinga Alleges President Ruto’s Plan After ‘Buying’ Opposition MPs

By

Published

unnamed 8

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga now claims that President William Ruto is following the footsteps of his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, Oburu stated that the tactic of ‘buying’ opposition MPs, which he claimed Ruto has adopted, is one used by Museveni.

“Ruto is busy buying MPs of Jubilee party and now targeting ODM members yet he says he wants to be oversighted by a strong opposition,” Oburu said.

He claimed that the President’s actions reveal an individual who wishes to rule indefinitely.

“This is a way of consolidating power in the hands of an individual and making sure that he creates dictatorship, the type of Museveni of Uganda so that he becomes a life president and Kenya becomes a one party state like in Uganda,” Oburu said.

ruto orengo

Oburu was speaking during the expulsion of Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda as the ODM branch secretary.

Ochanda and seven other  ODM MPs visited State House last week, a move that sparked mixed reactions in their backyards. 

President Ruto defended the MPs on Monday in Nakuru noting that they do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Wakati mwananchi alienda kupiga kura alitupatia ruhusa ya kupanga mambo ya maendeleo na mambo ya kubadilisha Kenya. Hatuhitaji ruhusa ingine kutoka kwa mtu mwingine yeyote kwa sababu kuna watu wamezoea siasa mbaya.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wanachi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

Also Read: Split Rocks Jubilee As Kanini Kega Recognises Ruto As President, Vows To Work With Him

