Oburu Odinga Names ODM MP Likely To Replace Raila as Luo Kingpin

Raila Oburu II

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga now says National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi is the likely to take over from Raila as the Luo kingpin.

Oburu made his remarks at a time when the political temperature in the Nyanza region has been blowing hot and cold with majority of Raila’s supporters waiting for his say on the region’s political trajectory. 

“Wandayi has proved to be a political master who knows the body language of Raila very well and always acts in his interests with precision and awe,” stated Oburu.

Oburu went on to say that the minority leader is a competent and intelligent politician who rose to power by learning from and following in the footsteps of ODM party leader Raila Odinga. Oburu made these remarks in Siaya, in the home of Austin Makau, a political figure in the area.

“We are the people who told him to venture into politics. Wandayi knows what Raila is thinking about. Within a short period, people have seen his political prowess. For us, we have left for him that space. They are the people who will now shepherd you to the next move. Embrace him, “he added.

“There is nowhere Luo’s sat down and endorsed Raila as their political kingpin. Raila is self-made politically.”

IMG 20230420 WA0006

File image of Opiyo Wanday

Oburu elaborated on how his younger brother rose to power without being elected or chosen as the region’s leader.

Significant efforts have been made in the past and continue to be made to chant a new way for the Nyanza region, but all have been in vain. Different administrations that have come and gone used different strategies to separate the Nyanza people from Raila’s control, but they were all unsuccessful. 

Also Read: Wandayi Warns Government Against Using Museveni, Kagame Tactics To Deal With Raila 

