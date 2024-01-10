Connect with us

ODM Disbands National Elections Board Ahead Of Grassroots Elections

The ODM Party on Wednesday disbanded its National Elections Board (NEB) in what it says are efforts to devolve management of its elections to the grassroots.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the move was arrived at during the ODM Central Committee meeting held at the Orange House, Nairobi.

“Reconstitution of the National Elections Board The Central Committee has proposed the disbandment of the Party’s Election Board as currently constituted and to devolve management of its Elections to the Grassroots,” read the statement in part.

Sifuna noted that the ODM party elections will henceforth be managed at the County Level with two Elections Coordinators one male and one female in charge of each County.

“There shall then be a Coordinating Committee of three persons at the National level reporting directly to the party central committee. This is geared towards improving efficiency, promoting greater credibility, and empowering the grassroots to play a more central role in the spirit of devolution which the Party holds dear,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator stated that the party will retain two members of the defunct NEB in the new Coordinating Committee at the national level, namely Richard Tairo and Emily Awita for the sake of continuity and institutional memory.

The Central Committee also proposed Beatrice Askul, from Turkana County to be the Third Member of the Committee. Emily Awita is proposed to Chair the committee.

“These proposals shall be presented to the relevant organs for ratification in accordance with the Party constitution,” Sifuna added.

The ODM Party’s grassroots recruitment exercises and consultative forums for January will take place in 9 counties.

These include; Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kwale, and Mombasa.

Read Also: Tension As Raila Holds Private Meeting With Billionaire Wanjigi

