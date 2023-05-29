Connect with us

News

ODM Expels Governor James Orengo’s Deputy

By

Published

oduol1 1685342422

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has kicked out Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol from the party.

The decision was communicated by ODM Siaya coordinating committee on Sunday May 29. 

Walter Okello, the committee’s organizing secretary, in a statement accused Oduol of working with the Kenya Kwanza government to sabotage the ODM Party’s interests. 

“Such individuals are deemed to be working in cahoots with the UDA (United Democratic Alliance) party and therefore no longer recognised as members of the ODM. They are agents of instability and confusion sent to distract the governor (Orengo) from his agenda,” Okello said.

Okello went on to demand Oduol’s resignation from the office saying he no longer subscribes to the ODM party’s ideas.

“The committee therefore unanimously resolved that the Siaya deputy governor be compelled to resign from his position as the DG since he no longer subscribes to the aspirations of the party,”  he said.

The committee further accused Oduol of propagating falsehood on Tv interviews.

“The committee, therefore, noted with concern the emerging trend of a few officials of the county government prosecuting falsehoods in the media instead of exploring the available dispute resolution mechanisms in the party,” the officials said.

The party officials at the same time endorsed the decision by the Siaya County Assembly to impeach Oduol from office.

This comes days after Oduol accused Governor James Orengo and several county assembly members of financial misconduct.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV last week, the besieged DG alleged that the county was withdrawing up to Ksh 6 million per day.

“In one day, one junior staff is sent to the bank six to eight times, withdrawing Ksh 950,000 each time. This is to circumvent the CBK requirement of going with documents when withdrawing Ksh 1 million,” he had alleged.

Also Read: Why Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s Mother Has Sued Orengo

