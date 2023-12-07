ODM MP Explains Why Ruto Needs CASs

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has come out to defend President William Ruto’s move to reintroduce the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

Speaking on Thursday morning Elachi noted that Cabinet Secretaries must have assistants who can execute their duties when they are gone on other official duties for Ministries to function successfully.

“In fairness for the country and service delivery, and ensuring those ministries can function in the right way, you need a deputy to have a clear role. Look at our Environment CS, she will need a deputy because in most meetings she is out of the country,” said Elachi.

“She has to go because she is supposed to give our stand as Kenya and what we want to see on issues of climate change and so you need a deputy to follow on other issues in the ministry,” she added.

Elachi mentioned that some CSs have up to three Principal Secretaries reporting to them, which is why they require aides to assist them with their responsibilities.

She also pointed out that if the roles are established, the CASs will pay taxes to the government, which will benefit in the development of the economy.

Her sentiments come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah proposed amendments to the National Government Coordination Act, 2013 to to reinstate the CAS positions by amending four acts.

according to the proposed bill, a bachelor’s degree, experience in public service, and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution are the prerequisites for appointment as a CAS.

In addition, conviction of a criminal offence for six months without the possibility of a fine, bankruptcy, holding a position in a political party, being a member of parliament or a public or state officer, and impeachment would disqualify them from nomination.

The CASs will be responsible to matters within their portfolio, liaises with Parliament and county governments, ensure inter-ministerial and sectoral coordination, represent the Cabinet Secretary when necessary, and perform other duties as assigned by the AG or CS.

