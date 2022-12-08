ODM MP Reveals What Kenya Kwanza Might Achieve From Bill Seeking to Create the Office of the Opposition Leader

Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma has opposed the proposed plan by the Kenya Kwanza government to create the office of the opposition leader.

In a statement on his social media handles the ODM MP stated that the move is unconstitutional as the current constitution does not recognize any leadership outside parliament aside from the executive arm of government.

He pointed out that the creation of the office will only be achieved through a change of the system of governance to parliamentary.

“The Bills published to establish the position of Official Leader of the Opposition are all vain and unconstitutional. The current Constitution establishes a presidential system of government in which there is no Opposition but Minority Party in Government,” the ODM legislator stated.

“In the Presidential System, the role of the Opposition is performed by Parliament as a whole. Those who want to create the Office of the Official Leader of the Opposition should seek to amend the Constitution to institute a parliamentary system of Government,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza government will also try to create the office of the Prime Minister from the bill.

“Such Bill will also create the Office of the Prime Minister, which is the proponent’s end game! You can’t amend the Constitution through an Act of Parliament. And Referendum is a must!” he noted.

Former Uhuru lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi expressed similar sentiments adding that the plan is an attempt to please former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“H.E @WilliamsRuto please drop this nonsense of “Office of Opposition Leader”.It is a constitutional heresy.Runners-up in a Presidential contest go home.His party becomes the opposition in Bunge. Kenya MUST stop this silly mania of trying to quench Hon Raila’s legendry lust for power,” he said in a tweet.

Also Read: President William Ruto Warned on Why His Plan to Grant Raila Odinga Opposition Powers Will Fail