ODM MPs Security Withdrawn Ahead Of Demos

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has alleged that the government has recalled the security detail of its Members of Parliament.

ODM in a statement on Wednesday July 12 stated that the government has also withdrawn the security detail of MPs from other parties in Azimio.

“Security detail for most of the legislators allied to Azimio la Umoja has been recalled for ‘training’,” said Philip Etale, ODM’s director of communication.

This comes after the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome banned Azimio demos saying the did not notify the police.

“In the interest of national security, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstrations as a legal prerequisite to enable police to provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public. Police have no other option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstrations,” said Koome.

He added “In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow since no such notification has been presented to any police station. All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations.”

The anti-government demos have commenced in most parts of the country such as Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, and even some parts of Western Kenya.

In Kisii and Nyamira, some roads were barricaded by rowdy youths who mounted stones and burnt tires.

In Nairobi, many shops remain closed as Kenyans have kept out of the city. Heavy police presence can however be seen ahead of the anticipated protests.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is expected to hold a first rally at Kamukunji grounds and they will then proceed to Nairobi CBD.

