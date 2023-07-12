Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM MPs Security Withdrawn Ahead Of Demos

By

Published

images

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has alleged that the government has recalled the security detail of its Members of Parliament.

ODM in a statement on Wednesday July 12 stated that the government has also withdrawn the security detail of MPs from other parties in Azimio. 

“Security detail for most of the legislators allied to Azimio la Umoja has been recalled for ‘training’,” said Philip Etale, ODM’s director of communication. 

This comes after the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome banned Azimio demos saying the did not notify the police.

“In the interest of national security, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstrations as a legal prerequisite to enable police to provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public. Police have no other option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstrations,” said Koome.

He added “In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow since no such notification has been presented to any police station. All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations.”

The anti-government demos have commenced in most parts of the country such as Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, and even some parts of Western Kenya.

1272 80d205ed da57 4a39 b42c eace209b15fa

In Kisii and Nyamira, some roads were barricaded by rowdy youths who mounted stones and burnt tires.

In Nairobi, many shops remain closed as Kenyans have kept out of the city. Heavy police presence can however be seen ahead of the anticipated protests. 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is expected to hold a first rally at Kamukunji grounds and they will then proceed to Nairobi CBD.

Also Read:Looming Showdown As Police Declare Stand On Azimio Demos 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019