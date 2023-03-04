Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM Party Leaders Endorse Raila Odinga’s Country Wide Mass Action Plan 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

File image of ODM leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s plan to lead country wide mass action has been supported by ODM party grass root leaders. 

The leaders from 35 counties on Friday held a consultative meeting with their party leader in Nairobi upon which they endorsed Azimio’s Mass Action plan scheduled for next week Wednesday.

“We are ready for Mass Action even now because Kenyans are suffering. We will stage it in all our 47 counties but the major one will be in Nairobi.

“We also call for the immediate opening of the servers that will trigger electoral reforms,” said ODM chairperson’s caucus secretary general Philip Makabong’o. 

The group also called for the delisting of ODM MPs who met with President Ruto at State House last month. 

“We call upon NEC and all organs concerned to expedite the de-registration process of ODM members who visited State House. We remain loyal to our party leader,” said Makabong’o.

At the same time the leaders called for the abolition of the Supreme Court, citing its controversial rulings in the presidential election of August 9, 2022 and its rule on LGBTQ rights of association

“Kenyans no longer have confidence in the Supreme court rulings…,” said the Chairperson. 

Raila on Thursday slammed the apex court over the ruling on LGBTQ. 

He argued that the Supreme Court lacked the authority to impose the right of the LGBTQ community to organize a lobbying organisation in the absence of appropriate legislation on LGBTQ-related issues.

“What the judges should have done is to tell the gay community to go to Parliament. We are recommending Parliament to make laws in accordance with Article 45 so that we don’t have concerns on the issue,” Odinga said.

Also Read: Oburu Hints At Raila Vying Again In 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019