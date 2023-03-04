ODM Party Leaders Endorse Raila Odinga’s Country Wide Mass Action Plan 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s plan to lead country wide mass action has been supported by ODM party grass root leaders.

The leaders from 35 counties on Friday held a consultative meeting with their party leader in Nairobi upon which they endorsed Azimio’s Mass Action plan scheduled for next week Wednesday.

“We are ready for Mass Action even now because Kenyans are suffering. We will stage it in all our 47 counties but the major one will be in Nairobi.

“We also call for the immediate opening of the servers that will trigger electoral reforms,” said ODM chairperson’s caucus secretary general Philip Makabong’o.

The group also called for the delisting of ODM MPs who met with President Ruto at State House last month.

“We call upon NEC and all organs concerned to expedite the de-registration process of ODM members who visited State House. We remain loyal to our party leader,” said Makabong’o.

At the same time the leaders called for the abolition of the Supreme Court, citing its controversial rulings in the presidential election of August 9, 2022 and its rule on LGBTQ rights of association

“Kenyans no longer have confidence in the Supreme court rulings…,” said the Chairperson.

Raila on Thursday slammed the apex court over the ruling on LGBTQ.

He argued that the Supreme Court lacked the authority to impose the right of the LGBTQ community to organize a lobbying organisation in the absence of appropriate legislation on LGBTQ-related issues.

“What the judges should have done is to tell the gay community to go to Parliament. We are recommending Parliament to make laws in accordance with Article 45 so that we don’t have concerns on the issue,” Odinga said.

