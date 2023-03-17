Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM Rebel MPs Issue Statement Ahead of Azimio’s Monday Demos

By

Published

7 mps

Rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament have urged their electorates to keep off Azimio la Umoja ‘s Monday anti-government protests. 

The MPs who spoke at Parliament building on Friday March 17 said the current economic challenges will not be resolved by demonstrations.

“We firmly believe that Kenya’s current economic challenges will not be resolved by political confrontation and other forms of political partisanship,” the MPs said. 

The MPs noted that it’s time to have a national economic dialogue to find solutions to the country’s collective economic challenges.

“Let our political competition be at the level of competing economic ideas. We therefore wish to encourage all Kenyans who wish to participate in the demonstrations planned for next week, to do so peacefully and in a manner that strengthens democratic rule and does not encourage anarchy and breakdown of law and order,” they added.

The lawmakers asked Azimio protesters to demonstrate peacefully without destroying any property. 

“We appreciate that such actions are essential to advancing our democracy. It is our firm belief that such demonstrations must be peaceful and orderly, and not injure the rights and property of others,

“We encourage those who will join the demonstrations to return to their normal economic and social activities as soon as possible, especially those who engage in farming, to take advantage of the current rains to plough and plant.” they asserted.

The MPs also welcomed President William Ruto’s plan to visit Migori next week to launch development projects. 

The MPs included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: ODM Rebels Warned Against Attacking Raila Odinga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019