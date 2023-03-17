ODM Rebel MPs Issue Statement Ahead of Azimio’s Monday Demos

Rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament have urged their electorates to keep off Azimio la Umoja ‘s Monday anti-government protests.

The MPs who spoke at Parliament building on Friday March 17 said the current economic challenges will not be resolved by demonstrations.

“We firmly believe that Kenya’s current economic challenges will not be resolved by political confrontation and other forms of political partisanship,” the MPs said.

The MPs noted that it’s time to have a national economic dialogue to find solutions to the country’s collective economic challenges.

“Let our political competition be at the level of competing economic ideas. We therefore wish to encourage all Kenyans who wish to participate in the demonstrations planned for next week, to do so peacefully and in a manner that strengthens democratic rule and does not encourage anarchy and breakdown of law and order,” they added.

The lawmakers asked Azimio protesters to demonstrate peacefully without destroying any property.

“We appreciate that such actions are essential to advancing our democracy. It is our firm belief that such demonstrations must be peaceful and orderly, and not injure the rights and property of others,

“We encourage those who will join the demonstrations to return to their normal economic and social activities as soon as possible, especially those who engage in farming, to take advantage of the current rains to plough and plant.” they asserted.

The MPs also welcomed President William Ruto’s plan to visit Migori next week to launch development projects.

The MPs included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: ODM Rebels Warned Against Attacking Raila Odinga