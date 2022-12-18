Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM Rebels Warned Against Attacking Raila Odinga

By

Published

images 40

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has warned ODM rebels from the Nyanza region to desist from attacking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Rosa Amoth at Pap Boro village in Usonga, Siaya County, on Saturday, December 18, the Ugunja MP challenged those opposing Raila Odinga’s leadership to quit and form their own political parties.

“We want to assure you that any such rebellion will be crushed convincingly. If you feel you have the capacity to challenge ODM, please go ahead and form your own party,” said Wandayi.

images 41

Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed Wandayi’s remarks and insisted that the Azimio captain should be respected.

“We shall not accept a few people to undermine Raila Odinga, leaders from both the national and county governments must respect him,” Orengo said.

He asked Azimio elected leaders who are seeking favors from the Kenya Kwanza government to do so with respect.

“We want to work together to bring development in every region. However, the cooperation between the national and county governments must be within the Constitution,” Orengo added.

Since the ODM party leader’s loss to William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza in the presidential vote in August, some leaders from the Nyanza and Western regions have switched allegiances to the government, with some claiming it was time for Raila to step down from active politics after running unsuccessfully for the position of the nation’s top seat five times.

Also Read: Murathe Opines Why President Ruto Might Lose his Mt Kenya Support Ahead of 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019