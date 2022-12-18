ODM Rebels Warned Against Attacking Raila Odinga

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has warned ODM rebels from the Nyanza region to desist from attacking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Rosa Amoth at Pap Boro village in Usonga, Siaya County, on Saturday, December 18, the Ugunja MP challenged those opposing Raila Odinga’s leadership to quit and form their own political parties.

“We want to assure you that any such rebellion will be crushed convincingly. If you feel you have the capacity to challenge ODM, please go ahead and form your own party,” said Wandayi.

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed Wandayi’s remarks and insisted that the Azimio captain should be respected.

“We shall not accept a few people to undermine Raila Odinga, leaders from both the national and county governments must respect him,” Orengo said.

He asked Azimio elected leaders who are seeking favors from the Kenya Kwanza government to do so with respect.

“We want to work together to bring development in every region. However, the cooperation between the national and county governments must be within the Constitution,” Orengo added.

Since the ODM party leader’s loss to William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza in the presidential vote in August, some leaders from the Nyanza and Western regions have switched allegiances to the government, with some claiming it was time for Raila to step down from active politics after running unsuccessfully for the position of the nation’s top seat five times.

