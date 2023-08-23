ODM Responds After DP Gachagua Rubished Bipartisan Talks 

The ODM Party has maintained that it will not walk away from the bipartisan talks attacks from Kenya Kwanza politicians.

ODM Secretary Edwin Sifuna in a statement on Wednesday August 23 said they will use the negotiation platform to address their concerns.

The Nairobi Senator went on to say the bipartisan talks are not about them but about the people whose interests they are representing.

“We will keep pushing the remaining issues, especially on the cost of living. Now that we dragged the ostrich to the table, we will not allow it to leave until it hears us out.

“They will throw snide remarks and insults to try and trigger us, but because this isn’t about us we will trudge on and make sure YOUR message is delivered. Sort out Mwananchi issues and you are welcome to insult us all day,” he stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday said the talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio are a waste of time and nothing will come out of the dialogue.

He claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga already made his agenda clear on what he wants during his private meeting with President Ruto last month.

“Nothing will come out of those talks. It is a waste of time. I’m telling you as deputy president of the Republic of Kenya. So nyinyi wakamba mngojee mazungumzo mtakuja kututafuta sisi because there will be nothing,” said the DP.

“Ile mazungumzo Kalonzo ametumwa, hapo hakuna kitu ya kuzungumza. Raila tayari alisema mambo yake. Alimalizia Mombasa. Hii ni mambo tu ya kuzungusha wakenya. There is nothing. Na ndio maana umeona sisi tumetuma Kimani Ichung’wa, Cheruiyot, Mbarire Mimi na Rais tuko kazini.”

