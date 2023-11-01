ODPP Clarifies Closure Of Pastor Ezekiel’s Case

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has dismissed reports that Pastor Ezekiel has been set free by the court.

In a statement on Thursday, the ODPP stated that a review of Odero’s inquiry files is ongoing and no case against him has been terminated.

“Our attention has been drawn to information circulating in the media relating to the alleged closure of Mr. Ezekiel Odero’s case.

“Contrary to the said reports, we would like to clarify that a review of the inquiry files in respect of Mr. Odero is ongoing and no case against him has been terminated as alleged,” read the statement in part.

The ODPP claimed that it first sought an extension of custody for Odero to enable for investigations, but after reviewing the inquiry files, the agency determined that the investigation had progressed and that there was no need for Odero to appear in court or at the police station.

“At the expiry of the seven (7) days, the DPP sought an extension of custodial orders for a further thirty (30) days to enable the police complete investigations, and more importantly to prevent potential interference of witnesses by Mr. Odero,” the agency stated.

“The court however admitted Mr. Odero to a bond of Kshs. 1.5 million with conditions not to interfere with witnesses and report to the investigators on a weekly basis.”

The ODPP further noted that upon receipt of the inquiry files, it was satisfied that the court orders facilitating investigations had already served their purpose and it was needless for Pastor Ezekiel Odero to keep attending court or the police station.

