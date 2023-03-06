Connect with us

News

Ole Sapit Warns Gachagua Against Exposing Uhuru’s Men

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has cautioned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks that Uhuru allies emptied the public coffers. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday March 5, Sapit stated that the matter is sensitive and should not be played to the public gallery.

“If there is any truth about what the Deputy President said, it should be unearthed so that Kenyans can know the truth. But if it is just another talk which has no basis, I think it would be wrong to entertain Kenyans on such weighty issues,” Sapit warned. 

The Archbishop asked the DP to follow proper channels if indeed the money was stolen. 

“If there is any evidence, Kenyans need their money back but I hope what is being said has a basis. Kenyans do not want to be sucked into a circus, where scandals are mentioned but there is no logical conclusion,” he remarked.

Sapit advised the Kenya Kwanza government to concentrate on tackling issues that are affecting Kenyans.

“We are in hard times; we are battling prolonged drought and high cost of living. We need to prioritize that,” he stated. 

DP Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua on Sunday pledged to release names of senior former government officials who stole public money before President Ruto came to power.

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know.

“At the police air wing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes,” said Gachagua.

He claimed that at least 24 billion was stolen by the Uhuru regime before handing over power.

Also Read: Gachagua: How Senior Government Officials in Uhuru Government Used Choppers To Steal Ksh 16 Billion

