Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Omatath Moves To Court To Block Finance Bill 2023

By

Published

17ce0cf63c5ed426f8a4ab95f8925660

File image of Okiya Omtatah

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement after submitting the lawsuit on Friday, June 2, Omtatah stated that the proposed bill has breached some limitations in the constitution.

“Earlier today I filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Finance Bill, 2023. There are clear limitations that cannot be breached when doing taxation. You cannot force somebody to save. You cannot force somebody to join an association,” Omtatah stated.

Among the issues raised in Omtatah’s petition was the mandatory Housing Fund deductions to fund President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing Initiative, which he claimed infringed Kenyans’ rights.

“Section 76 of the Bill threatens socio-economic rights (Article 43) to the extent that, if made law, the fund will require a 3 percent reduction in basic salary for employees and a 3 per cent contribution from employers, thereby reducing worker’s purchasing power as it increases business operating costs,” Omtatah’s petition reads in part.

The activist also sued Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u and Attorney General Justin Muturi, saying they are advisors of the government.

“The Treasury has been sued herein for having violated Articles 3(1) and 153(2)(a) of the Constitution by presenting to the National Assembly the Finance Bill 2023 parts of which threaten to violate express provisions of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the principles of natural justice, and to undermine Kenya’s economic organisation,” Omtatah told the court.

This comes barely a week after President William Ruto asked the Busia Senator not to challenge the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Sunday, May 28 during a church service in Kiambu County, President Ruto argued that the Affordable Housing programme will create employment to Kenyans and empower them.

“You want to take me to court and all I’m doing is creating jobs for these people, don’t you want them to get jobs? Busia people please talk to this man to go easy on the court matters,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: President Ruto Launches Second Hustler Fund Project Targeting Saccos and Chamas

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019