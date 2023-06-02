Omatath Moves To Court To Block Finance Bill 2023

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement after submitting the lawsuit on Friday, June 2, Omtatah stated that the proposed bill has breached some limitations in the constitution.

“Earlier today I filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Finance Bill, 2023. There are clear limitations that cannot be breached when doing taxation. You cannot force somebody to save. You cannot force somebody to join an association,” Omtatah stated.

Among the issues raised in Omtatah’s petition was the mandatory Housing Fund deductions to fund President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing Initiative, which he claimed infringed Kenyans’ rights.

“Section 76 of the Bill threatens socio-economic rights (Article 43) to the extent that, if made law, the fund will require a 3 percent reduction in basic salary for employees and a 3 per cent contribution from employers, thereby reducing worker’s purchasing power as it increases business operating costs,” Omtatah’s petition reads in part.

The activist also sued Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u and Attorney General Justin Muturi, saying they are advisors of the government.

“The Treasury has been sued herein for having violated Articles 3(1) and 153(2)(a) of the Constitution by presenting to the National Assembly the Finance Bill 2023 parts of which threaten to violate express provisions of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the principles of natural justice, and to undermine Kenya’s economic organisation,” Omtatah told the court.

This comes barely a week after President William Ruto asked the Busia Senator not to challenge the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Sunday, May 28 during a church service in Kiambu County, President Ruto argued that the Affordable Housing programme will create employment to Kenyans and empower them.

“You want to take me to court and all I’m doing is creating jobs for these people, don’t you want them to get jobs? Busia people please talk to this man to go easy on the court matters,” Ruto stated.

