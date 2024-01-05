Omtatah Dares President Ruto Over Claims Of Corrupt Judges

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Friday dared President William Ruto to table evidence of judges who have been receiving bribes to sabotage his agenda.

Addressing the media, Omatatah slammed the Head of State for attacking the judiciary particularly on the highly contested Housing Levy.

“His Excellency the President has a right under the law to be heard, and he also has a right to protest just as he has done, and he has access to intelligence, which other Kenyans and I don’t have,” said Omtatah.

He added,”I look him straight in the eye and challenge him to table the evidence of bribe-taking against any judge or bribe-giving he has against any litigant and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Busia Senator Omtatah asked the President to apologize to the judiciary, the petitioners against his projects and to Kenyans in general over his remarks.

“The President should immediately take a deep breath, and reflect on the all-important office he occupies in the Kenyan State, as our Chief Executive, and unreservedly apologize to the judiciary,” he stated.

Omtatah further opined that the President’s threats to the judiciary would soon extend to the media, which has already been accused severally of working with the opposition.

Additionally Omtatah pointed out that he has never bribed any judge and is not contemplating to do so.

“I take this opportunity to state categorically that I have not bribed any judge, neither am I contemplating doing so. I don’t even know how judges are bribed and I am not so morally depraved that I can do so,” he added.

On Tuesday, President Ruto alleged that some judicial officials were colluding with cartels to stall his legacy projects.

“Our Judiciary, we respect you but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya. We will stop it, whatever it takes. The judiciary must submit itself to the constitution and to the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: CJ Martha Koome slams President Ruto over remarks on judiciary