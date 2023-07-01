Omtatah Warns EPRA After Defying Court Order

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has sent a warning to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) over ignoring the High Court’s order halting the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Speaking on Saturday July 1, Omtatah stated that he will go after the institution if violates the order.

“The second order, the court says thou shall not do anything about that bill to impose it on Kenyans. That will be an order EPRA needs to take seriously because if they don’t we shall be after them,” he stated.

The activist turned politician stated that EPRA is well aware of the issued order and that they should not act counter to it.

“They have ample knowledge that the court has issued orders, it’s in the media and all over. It will not have any defence against that order. So I hope that EPRA will obey that order,” Omtatah added.

Omtatah had moved to court seeking the implementation to be halted arguing that the Act is unconstitutional.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande in her ruling on Friday, June 30 stated that she was satisfied that the application met the threshold for conservatory orders to be granted.

“I am satisfied that the application meets the test of conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the application until July 5, 2023, when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” Justice Thande ruled.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act 2023.

EPRA however on Friday went against the court order blocking the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 and increased fuel prices following the increase of Value Added Tax from 8 percent to 16 percent in the act.

EPRA in a statement announced that the price of petrol will increase by Ksh 13.49 per litre, diesel by Ksh 12.39 per litre and kerosene by Ksh 11.96 per litre.

The prices of super petrol in Nairobi is now retailing at Ksh 195.53 per litre, diesel at Ksh 179.67 per litre and Kerosine at Ksh 173.44 per litre.

Also Read: Omtatah Breaks Silence After Court Suspended the Finance Act