Oparanya Breaks Silence After He Was Arrested in Kakamega

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has narrated how police officers arrested him along the Bungoma-Kisumu Highway.

Addressing the media after being released on Monday evening, Oparanya claimed that his car was intercepted by three plainclothes DCI officers who kicked out his driver and took control of his car.

“Reaching Khayega, I saw three vehicles which blocked me. They had private registration. Immediately people who were in civilian clothes jumped out, all of them pointing guns toward me,” he narrated.

The ODM Deputy Leader was then taken to Kakamega for further questioning. He lamented that the DCI sleuths handled him like a terrorist.

“So I have come here, I have been trying to talk to the Director General DCI, unfortunately, I did not get him. They requested me to write a statement. I was treated like a terrorist. I didn’t like it,” he added.

Oparanya’s lawyer Ken Echesa on his part said the DCI failed to give them a reason why they were arresting the former Governor.

“He has completely failed to give us any tangible reason for the arrest. He accused the former governor of leading demonstrations in Busia and Bungoma on Wednesday,” Echesa said.

He went on to say that the police have detained Oparanya’s car despite releasing him.

“We are giving them 24 hours to return the vehicle because it is his entitlement under the Kakamega County Pensions Act 2022,” he added.

Oparanya’s release came hours after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga demanded he be released alongside other Kenyans who were arrested during the anti-government demonstrations.

“Among those in police custody is Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and as we speak we have just learnt of the arrest of Oparanya. We demand the immediate and unconditional dropping of all charges against these two for participating in a constitutionally protected action,” Raila said in a statement.

