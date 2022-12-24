Connect with us

Oscar Sudi Explains Why He Has Been Missing From Public Events

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has come out to reveal why he has been keeping a low profile since President William Ruto came to power in September. 

The outspoken legislator has been quiet for a few months, which has raised questions among Kenyans who know him for his outspokenness.

On Thursday, December 22, the politician made his first public appearance in many months when he accompanied President William Ruto to a cultural celebration in Baringo county.

He announced his decision to take a leave of absence until February 2023, but assured his followers that everything is in order.

“Some hustlers have been asking why I’ve gone silent. Others have criticized me. But such criticism madeus form this government,” he explained.

The outspoken MP was well-known for conducting press conferences in the run-up to the August 2022 elections to launch political digs at Dr. Ruto’s political detractors.

Additionally, Oscar Sudi attacked Dr. Ruto’s opponents on social media via these channels.

 

Before switching sides in 2018, the legislator was one of Dr. Ruto’s harshest detractors. Ever since, he has taken advantage of every opportunity to support the current head of state.

The MP has been involved in legal disputes over falsified academic credentials for a number of years. The subject has not yet been decided by the courts.

According to rumors, Sudi had a falling out with the ruling elite shortly after the election and was compelled to seek political refuge.

Sudi had become one of President Ruto’s closest associates as soon as he gained office and accompanied him on the majority of his domestic and foreign travels before he went on retreat.

Also Read: Why Oscar Sudi Will be Powerful in President William Ruto’s Government

