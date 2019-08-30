Connect with us
 

Oscar Sudi tells President Uhuru to Donate land to squarters

Sudi Claims that Uhuru Kenyatta owns more than 50,000 Acres of land which is too much for him and should donate

1 day ago

The Kapseret Member of Parliament Mr. Oscar Sudi, is at it again as he tells President Uhuru Kenyatta to donate 7000 acres of land to resettle the Mau forest evictees.

He sensonaly claimed that the Kenyatta and Moi families owns large tracts of land which they can donate it to help the needy.

 

