Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Osoro Denies Claims of Receiving Bribes from MPs, Blames Political Operative ‘RG’

By

Published

f91568444ff7327b

File image of Silvanus Osoro

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has denied claims of being involved in bribery after he was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Osoro through a letter by his lawyer Adrian Kamotho accused a political operative codenames RG for his woes saying the individual has coerced EACC to go after him at whatever cost.

“Plausible material has been laid before us, pointing to collateral interventions and orchestrations by a political operative codenamed RG, who has been piling pressure on certain EACC officers to persecute our client at whatever cost,” read the letter in part.

“Notwithstanding the political machinations, our client has no doubt that he will effortlessly be able to prove his innocence if so required, and restore the phenomenal trust and public confidence that he has diligently cultivated over the years.”

Kamotho also said the legislator is currently out of the country and is yet to be served any correspondence, notice, or communication.

“Significantly, our client who is currently out of the country, is yet to be served with any correspondence, notice or communication of any character by the EACC,” added the letter.

The lawyer further noted that the South Mugirango MP is committed to to cooperate with investigations.

EACC on Wednesday summoned Osoro over his recent remarks in Bomet County where he admitted to receiving bribes from members of parliament.

The commission ordered Osoro to present himself at its headquarters on November 6 at 9 a.m. for grilling on the matter.

“To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 6th November 2023 at 09:00 am to shed light on the allegations, interview, and statement recording,” said the EACC.

The South Mugirango MP is said to have made the bribery remarks on October 29 during the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) event organized by Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir.

“Mimi nimekuwa bunge siku mingi na nimetengeneza kitu ya kutosha. Na mimi ndio chief whip kule bungeni. Hao wabunge wote mimi ndio nawasimamia na wakitaka kuenda ng’ambo wanakuja kwa ofisi yangu wananiachia yangu ndio wanaenda,” he stated.

Also Read: Silvanus Osoro Summoned Over Alleged Bribery Remarks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020