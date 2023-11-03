Osoro Denies Claims of Receiving Bribes from MPs, Blames Political Operative ‘RG’

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has denied claims of being involved in bribery after he was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Osoro through a letter by his lawyer Adrian Kamotho accused a political operative codenames RG for his woes saying the individual has coerced EACC to go after him at whatever cost.

“Plausible material has been laid before us, pointing to collateral interventions and orchestrations by a political operative codenamed RG, who has been piling pressure on certain EACC officers to persecute our client at whatever cost,” read the letter in part.

“Notwithstanding the political machinations, our client has no doubt that he will effortlessly be able to prove his innocence if so required, and restore the phenomenal trust and public confidence that he has diligently cultivated over the years.”

Kamotho also said the legislator is currently out of the country and is yet to be served any correspondence, notice, or communication.

“Significantly, our client who is currently out of the country, is yet to be served with any correspondence, notice or communication of any character by the EACC,” added the letter.

The lawyer further noted that the South Mugirango MP is committed to to cooperate with investigations.

EACC on Wednesday summoned Osoro over his recent remarks in Bomet County where he admitted to receiving bribes from members of parliament.

The commission ordered Osoro to present himself at its headquarters on November 6 at 9 a.m. for grilling on the matter.

“To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 6th November 2023 at 09:00 am to shed light on the allegations, interview, and statement recording,” said the EACC.

The South Mugirango MP is said to have made the bribery remarks on October 29 during the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) event organized by Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir.

“Mimi nimekuwa bunge siku mingi na nimetengeneza kitu ya kutosha. Na mimi ndio chief whip kule bungeni. Hao wabunge wote mimi ndio nawasimamia na wakitaka kuenda ng’ambo wanakuja kwa ofisi yangu wananiachia yangu ndio wanaenda,” he stated.

