Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Otiende Amollo Claims His Life Is In Danger After Being Trailled By Uknown People

By

Published

amollo 0

File image of Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has claimed that his life is in danger.

In a statement via his Twitter account on Wednesday, May, 3 Otiende alleged that a blue Subaru car carrying suspicious people has been trailing him for some time.

The Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga close ally accused the government of deploying the officers to pursue him after withdrawing his security for taking part in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance demos.

Otiende further claimed that the vehicle which is not registered at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) operates from Kabete Police Station.

“So They’ve Tasked Shadowy Operatives In M/V KBZ 373 X Blue Subaru To Eliminate Me! A Vehicle On The Road But No Records At NTSA, But Operates From Kabete Police Station! And They Withdraw My Security For The Purpose! Well, I’m Not Afraid. History Is Replete With Martyrs,” he claimed.

This comes after the Azimio claimed that the government has withdrawn the security detail of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka among other Azimio leaders.

In a statement read by  Narc-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, the opposition accused the state of plotting an assassination attempt on Azimio leaders.

“Last night, Azimio leaders including Prime Minister and our leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had their security withdrawn.

“This is suspending the Constitution illegally, engaging in intimidation and blackmail. They are also setting the stage for assassinations promised by Moses Kuria on his social media and on his public pronouncement,” Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua said.

Also Read: Government Withdraws Police Officers Attached To Azimio Leaders Ahead Of Demos 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019