Otiende Amollo Claims His Life Is In Danger After Being Trailled By Uknown People

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has claimed that his life is in danger.

In a statement via his Twitter account on Wednesday, May, 3 Otiende alleged that a blue Subaru car carrying suspicious people has been trailing him for some time.

The Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga close ally accused the government of deploying the officers to pursue him after withdrawing his security for taking part in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance demos.

Otiende further claimed that the vehicle which is not registered at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) operates from Kabete Police Station.

“So They’ve Tasked Shadowy Operatives In M/V KBZ 373 X Blue Subaru To Eliminate Me! A Vehicle On The Road But No Records At NTSA, But Operates From Kabete Police Station! And They Withdraw My Security For The Purpose! Well, I’m Not Afraid. History Is Replete With Martyrs,” he claimed.

This comes after the Azimio claimed that the government has withdrawn the security detail of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka among other Azimio leaders.

In a statement read by Narc-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, the opposition accused the state of plotting an assassination attempt on Azimio leaders.

“Last night, Azimio leaders including Prime Minister and our leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had their security withdrawn.

“This is suspending the Constitution illegally, engaging in intimidation and blackmail. They are also setting the stage for assassinations promised by Moses Kuria on his social media and on his public pronouncement,” Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua said.

Also Read: Government Withdraws Police Officers Attached To Azimio Leaders Ahead Of Demos