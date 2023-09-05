Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Otiende Amollo Warns UDA After Police Blocked Raila’s Convoy In Narok

By

Published

wwqK0hhk1McwcP6deJDTQKEHgvE9l9vPq0HmAa5Q

File image of Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amolo has expressed dissatisfaction on how Azimio leader Raila Odinga was treated by the police in Narok County on Sunday.

Speaking during an inspection tour of NG-CDF projects in his constituency, Otiende condemned the police for blocking Raila’s convoy.

The ODM MP stated that the incident was a disgrace, as it goes against the motive of the ongoing bipartisan talks. 

“When people are talking about bringing peace and harmony, you cannot start bringing the police to prevent our leader from accessing any part of this country.

“We want to tell those in UDA that we support bipartisan talks but we will not stand aside as they humiliate our leader, they must desist,” Amolo said. 

He went on to say that Raila cannot be barred from going to any part of the country given his political stature.

Otiende further pledged his devotion and commitment to the Azimio coalition party’s ideals and programmes, stating that he will continue to fight for his constituents without necessarily acting as a sycophant to Kenya Kwanza administration.

unnamed (5)

Raila’s convoy was blocked on Sunday while he was heading to Narok town for a meet and greet session.

The police used a police lorry to barricade the road and block Raila’s motorcade.

Raila was forced to alight from his car and demand an explanation on why the police barricaded the road. 

“I’m a former Prime Minister of this country, you cannot block me because there is a procession in town. This is a highway,” Raila said. 

The police explained that there was a big procession forcing them to close the road to avoid traffic.

Raila was however allowed to proceed with his convoy after negotiating with the police.

Also Read: Oburu Odinga Changes Tune On Wandayi Succeding Raila As Luo Kingpin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020