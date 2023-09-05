Otiende Amollo Warns UDA After Police Blocked Raila’s Convoy In Narok

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amolo has expressed dissatisfaction on how Azimio leader Raila Odinga was treated by the police in Narok County on Sunday.

Speaking during an inspection tour of NG-CDF projects in his constituency, Otiende condemned the police for blocking Raila’s convoy.

The ODM MP stated that the incident was a disgrace, as it goes against the motive of the ongoing bipartisan talks.

“When people are talking about bringing peace and harmony, you cannot start bringing the police to prevent our leader from accessing any part of this country.

“We want to tell those in UDA that we support bipartisan talks but we will not stand aside as they humiliate our leader, they must desist,” Amolo said.

He went on to say that Raila cannot be barred from going to any part of the country given his political stature.

Otiende further pledged his devotion and commitment to the Azimio coalition party’s ideals and programmes, stating that he will continue to fight for his constituents without necessarily acting as a sycophant to Kenya Kwanza administration.

Raila’s convoy was blocked on Sunday while he was heading to Narok town for a meet and greet session.

The police used a police lorry to barricade the road and block Raila’s motorcade.

Raila was forced to alight from his car and demand an explanation on why the police barricaded the road.

“I’m a former Prime Minister of this country, you cannot block me because there is a procession in town. This is a highway,” Raila said.

The police explained that there was a big procession forcing them to close the road to avoid traffic.

Raila was however allowed to proceed with his convoy after negotiating with the police.

