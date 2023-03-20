Outrage As Protesters Storm New UDA Offices in Kisumu, Burn 2 Vehicles

Azimio la Umoja supporters on Monday March 20 stormed newly opened United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices in Milimani, Kisumu County.

The protesters damaged several items in the office and burned down two vehicles that were in the parking lot.

According to Kisumu UDA chair Eric Osenya the demonstrators stormed the office, held UDA workers hostage and took their computers, laptops, cameras, seats and curtains.

“When we got out, they came in and vandalized everything. They took all the computers, laptops, cameras, seats and curtains,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called out the protestors saying that bad elements had infiltrated the demos.

The ODM governor asked law enforcement officers to crack the whip and arrest individuals who were taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“I wish, on behalf of the people of Kisumu, to strongly condemn this cowardly and criminal act. As the Governor of this County I wish to reiterate that we stand for peaceful and orderly picketing with zero attack on individual or public property and investments,” he stated.

Governor Nyongo urged Kisumu residents to hand over to the police anyone found vandalizing property in future demonstrations.

The Monday demos were aimed at pressuring President William Ruto’s administration to address a number of issues, including the high cost of living, alleged discrimination in State appointments, and a supposedly lacking level of openness in the country’s electoral body, the IEBC.

Meanwhile, Raila has announced that there will be protests every Monday until the Kenya Kwanza government agrees to his demands.

He claims that Monday’s rally was only the beginning of a “fight for justice,” and that the demonstrations will continue until the price of maize flour falls.

“We stated that today was a public holiday to allow us to protest. We have started a war. Every Monday, we will be protesting, are we in agreement?

“A war has started and it will not end until Kenyans get what they rightfully deserve,” Raila declared.

