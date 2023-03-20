Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Outrage As Protesters Storm New UDA Offices in Kisumu, Burn 2 Vehicles

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 20 at 4.15.50 PM og image

Azimio la Umoja supporters on Monday March 20 stormed newly opened United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices in Milimani, Kisumu County. 

The protesters damaged several items in the office and burned down two vehicles that were in the parking lot. 

According to Kisumu UDA chair Eric Osenya the demonstrators stormed the office, held UDA workers hostage and took their computers, laptops, cameras, seats and curtains. 

“When we got out, they came in and vandalized everything. They took all the computers, laptops, cameras, seats and curtains,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called out the protestors saying that bad elements had infiltrated the demos.

The ODM governor asked law enforcement officers to crack the whip and arrest individuals who were taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“I wish, on behalf of the people of Kisumu, to strongly condemn this cowardly and criminal act. As the Governor of this County I wish to reiterate that we stand for peaceful and orderly picketing with zero attack on individual or public property and investments,” he stated.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 20 at 4.15.57 PM og image

Governor Nyongo urged Kisumu residents to hand over to the police anyone found vandalizing property in future demonstrations. 

The Monday demos were aimed at pressuring President William Ruto’s administration to address a number of issues, including the high cost of living, alleged discrimination in State appointments, and a supposedly lacking level of openness in the country’s electoral body, the IEBC.

Meanwhile, Raila has announced that there will be protests every Monday until the Kenya Kwanza government agrees to his demands. 

He claims that Monday’s rally was only the beginning of a “fight for justice,” and that the demonstrations will continue until the price of maize flour falls.

“We stated that today was a public holiday to allow us to protest. We have started a war. Every Monday, we will be protesting, are we in agreement?

“A war has started and it will not end until Kenyans get what they rightfully deserve,” Raila declared.

Also Read: Angry Raila Speaks After Winnie Odinga’s Car Was Allegedly Shot At By Police

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019