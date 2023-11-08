Pain Ahead as Government Hikes ID, passport and Visa Fees

The government has increased fees for Identity Cards, passports and visa services.

In a special gazette notice dated November 6 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki announced that fees for a standard 66-page passport have been increased from Ksh 7,500 to Ksh 12,000, while fees for a 34-page passport have been increased from Ksh 4,500 to Ksh 7,500.

Kindiki also announced that the fee for a 50-page diplomatic document has been increased from Ksh 7,500 to Ksh 15,000, while the fee for a 50-page ordinary document will cost Ksh 9,500, up from Ksh 7,500.

On the other hand, the cost of replacing a lost passport has increased from Ksh12,000 to Ksh20,000 while the cost of replacing a mutilated passport has increased from Ksh10,000 to Ksh20,000.

Meanwhile, the cost of a single entry visa has doubled from Ksh 7,572 to Ksh 15,145, while the cost of a multiple entry visa has increased from Ksh 15,145 to Ksh 75,725.

Extension of a visa, which was previously free, will now cost Ksh 30,290, and applying for a visa for Kenyan children, which was previously free, will now cost the same amount.

The fee increase comes after the government raised the fee for replacing identity cards from Ksh100 to Ksh2,000.

Kenyans who want to change the details on their ID card will have to part with Ksh1,000, while those who want identification reports will have to pay Ksh1,000, up from Ksh300.

The government has also increased the fees for obtaining a birth certificate from Ksh50 to Ksh200 and for obtaining a civil service card from Ksh100 to Ksh1000.

The Ruto government further increased fees for permanent resident registration for children born outside Kenya to Ksh 1.2 million. Ksh. 200,000 processing fees and Ksh. 1,000,000 issuance fees.

