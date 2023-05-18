Pastor Arrested After Demanding To Meet President Ruto Within 21 Days 

Pastor Joseph Otieno Chenge, of Jerusalem Mowar Church has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over promoting questionable religious teachings.

According to Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Abed Kavoo, the cleric was holding hostage sick people for prayers instead of taking them to seek medication.

“Sick people with different diseases are detained at his church in the name of being prayed for. Some have been at the church for more than three months,” Kavoo said.

“Some were found in a deplorable state. We suspect they were being offered prayers which changed their normal thinking,” he added.

Six other pastors of the Jerusalem Mowar Church and patients staying at the Church for spiritual healing were also arrested.

The suspects are being detained at Mbita Divisional Headquarters, where they are being processed while investigators investigate what they said were cultic activities.

Pastor Chenge was also accused of receiving monetary gains from his prayer sessions, which would sometimes extend for months.

The DCI also stated that the Jerusalem Mowar Church had not complied with the Constitution and legal requirements for places of worship.

“The church is not registered. He also detains patients for healing purposes yet he is not a medic, something which predisposes their lives to risks,” Kavoo said.

This comes days after Chenge demanded to meet President Ruto within three weeks.

He warned of an impending catastrophe if the Head of State fails to meet him within the three weeks.

“Get time we sit together so I explain for you prophesy by God. We’ll pray together thereafter so as to get intervention,” Chenge said.

