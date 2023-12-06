Pastor Dorcas’ Early Christmas for Girls with Cerebral Palsy at Mother Teresa Home

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi made a Christmas food donation on Tuesday to Mother Teresa Children’s Home in Langata, Nairobi.

The food donation was an early Christmas celebration with the girls who have cerebral palsy, and other disabilities cared for at the home, and to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disability that was on December 3rd.

All the girls at the facility were abandoned by their parents either along the road, at the hospital, police stations, bushes, and other locations, but found refuge at the home run by Missionaries of Charity.

Pastor Dorcas urged parents, guardians and caregivers not to hide those with disabilities, but bring them out into the world to discover and celebrate their skills, abilities and gifts.

“Let us not hide our beauty and the variety God gave us. But let us expose those with disabilities so they may also celebrate with us. Sometimes they may look different, and celebrate differently as they are doing here but they are human beings, and within them they have a joyful soul,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She decried the practice of hiding those with disabilities, saying, “Let them enjoy the environment God created for them.” She revisited the Special Olympics held in Berlin where Team Kenya raised the profile of Kenya, and won 15 Gold medals despite having different disabilities.

The office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) has three pillars; boy child, widows and orphans, and people with disabilities.

The pillar of PWDs seeks for the inclusion and empowerment of those who are differently abled to give them a dignified future.

“The PWDs are part of our society, and they are Kenyans like other Kenyans, and Africans like any other Africans. They live in this world, and should inherit from this world in all its fullness and riches,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She wished the girls, missionaries and workers at the home a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

