Pastor Dorcas Rescues Renowned Journalist From Alcoholism

Former KTN News and K24 senior political reporter Johana Chacha is one of the beneficiaries of Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s rehabilitation program.

Chacha was in 2016 retrenched from his job in what he says was as a result of alcoholism.

After his firing Chacha’s drinking habits accelerated.

“I remember when I was fired, I had missed work for 3 consecutive days, my editors could not trace me. When I reported on the fourth day, I could not explain my whereabouts for those 3-days. So, when. I was fired, I could get into alcoholism even more” He narrates.

Chacha underwent rehabilitation with 79 others at the ASK Grounds in a rehabilitation Centre that had been setup by Pastor Dorcas a few weeks ago.

The renowned journalist says when he heard Pastor Dorcas was running a rehabilitation program to the youth in alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse in Nairobi’s Dagoreti area he wouldn’t hesitate to join the program.

The program started by screening of over 500 youth in Dagoreti with where 79 joined the ASK rehabilitation program while another cohort of 50 has undergone rehabilitation in Limuru.

Chacha will be in the cohort that will be graduating tomorrow in Nyandarua under the Pastor Dorcas’ rehabilitation program after a successful rehabilitation.

“We have learnt a lot about life from the rehabilitation program. It was my own decision to join the program and I don’t regret it at all. I can see I have now regained some respect from my friends. “He said.

He is now working as a volunteer under Awake Christian Initiative a group that has been doing mentorship programs to high school students.

“If how I started my work without being an alcoholic is how I maintained, I could have been very far by now. I remember people we started with in the media industry, the likes of John Allan Namu, Stephen Ndumbi, MP Mohamed Ali, some have even started their own companies. “He said.

