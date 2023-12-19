Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Asks Kenyans to Stay Sober Throughout the Festive Season

Kenyans have been asked to desist from indulging in alcohol drinking this festive season to protect their loved ones from road accidents, bodily disfigurement, and early deaths.

The spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, who champions for a sober nation free from alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse emphasized this sobriety message as Kenyans enter the two-week period of festivities marking Merry Christmas and New Year.

“I am sending you this message because I know very many people have been maimed, and others will not enjoy Christmas because a few days ago, they had an accident. And most of these accidents are caused by drunk driving.

“I pray that today, as I speak to you as a mother in this nation, my children, as you drive, drive sober, and ensure that your children and family are safe,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She also pointed out the critical role of fathers in giving direction to the society and families as providers, protectors and role models.

“Fathers, you will be carrying your families in those cars, and you must be careful the way you behave this Christmas. Let us not lose lives for nothing when we are able to be able to control ourselves,” she said.

“With the celebrations in the air, I want you to celebrate, and celebrate alive.”

Noting her robust campaign for the boy child that involved visiting the drug dens of Mombasa, and implementing drug rehabilitation programs in Nyeri, Bomet, Kiambu, and Chuka, Pastor Dorcas sympathized with thousands who had destroyed their destiny from overindulgence in alcohol and other drugs.

“Destinies can be destroyed by just drinking. I have been with very many people in the drug dens of Mombasa, others in Chuka, Nyeri, Kiambu and Bomet, and all I ask during this festive season is that let us not be intoxicated by the alcohol, wines and spirits, and other substances,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She called on Kenyans to embrace the spirit of love, and sharing with their families and the less fortunate during the festivities.

