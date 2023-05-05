Connect with us

News

Pastor Ezekiel Breaks Silence After Being Released

By

Published

odero

File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was on Thursday released from Police custody after the Shanzu law Court ordered his freedom on Sh1.5m cash bail or Sh3 million bond.

The State had applied to detain the controversial Pastor for 30 more days but the request was turned down. 

Shanzu senior principal magistrate Joe Omide released the televangelist on the condition that he reports to a police station once a week or as required by the State. He was also ordered to refrain from talking about the Shakahola issue.

Speaking to his followers outside Shanzu Law Courts shortly after his release Pastor Ezekiel expressed gratitude for the immense support they had shown him.

“Na mimi nasema asante. Tuwe na ibada jumapili… Tutoe ibada ya shukrani,” he said.

He went on to express gratitude to his followers for their support, even though he stated that he will not address the issue of his arrest because it is still pending in court.

“May the Lord of the heavens bless you. I can’t say how but each of you in His own way,” Pastor Ezekiel said.

He added,”Jumapili ijayo iwe ni Jumapili iliyoojaa nyota.”

The man of God was arrested on April 27 in Mavueni, Kilifi County over indoctrination of his faithful and having links with Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is behind the alleged deaths of his followers in Shakahola.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 

He has however denied such links even as he distanced himself from the religious leader.

Pastor Ezekiel is also being charged with aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty and money laundering.

Also Read: List of Properties Owned by Pastor Ezekiel Odero

