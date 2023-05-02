Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pastor Ezekiel Denies Links With Pastor Paul Mackenzie

By

Published

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2

Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero has denied having any links to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Pastor Ezekiel in an affidavit filed in court stated that he only met Mackenzie between 2018 and 2022 when he wanted to purchase a TV station.

Pastor Ezekiel claims to have no familial or friendship ties to Mackenzie and has only met him once during TV station talks.

According to court documents, Pastor Ezekiel agreed to acquire the Mackenzie-owned station for Ksh. 3 million, with a Ksh. 500,000 deposit, after meeting Mackenzie.

He stated that he wanted to buy a TV station to reach out to more people as part of his goal to tackle poverty and illiteracy. 

Pastor Ezekiel in the court documents  also says that he was motivated to entirely rebrand the TV station because he disagreed with Mackenzie’s views.

The preacher, who has disputed ownership of Times Television, alleges he breached their verbal agreement and instead negotiated a new deal with PANG for World Evangelism Television.

“As a result of my desire to have a Television station whose frequency was national, I negotiated new offers with Pang, leading to the birth of World Evangelism Tv and consequently abandoning the oral agreement between myself and Mr. Mackenzie,” Pastor Ezekiel stated.

He also denied claims that New Life Prayer Centre Church owns a Hospital and a morgue.

“I know to well that New Life Prayer Center and Church does not have a grave yard or a cemetery. And that the only grave yard that is outside the church expansive compound belongs to the community that sold the land to us,” the court papers read.

Also Read:  President Ruto Breaks Silence On Paul Mackenzie Cult

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019