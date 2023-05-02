Pastor Ezekiel Denies Links With Pastor Paul Mackenzie

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero has denied having any links to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Pastor Ezekiel in an affidavit filed in court stated that he only met Mackenzie between 2018 and 2022 when he wanted to purchase a TV station.

Pastor Ezekiel claims to have no familial or friendship ties to Mackenzie and has only met him once during TV station talks.

According to court documents, Pastor Ezekiel agreed to acquire the Mackenzie-owned station for Ksh. 3 million, with a Ksh. 500,000 deposit, after meeting Mackenzie.

He stated that he wanted to buy a TV station to reach out to more people as part of his goal to tackle poverty and illiteracy.

Pastor Ezekiel in the court documents also says that he was motivated to entirely rebrand the TV station because he disagreed with Mackenzie’s views.

The preacher, who has disputed ownership of Times Television, alleges he breached their verbal agreement and instead negotiated a new deal with PANG for World Evangelism Television.

“As a result of my desire to have a Television station whose frequency was national, I negotiated new offers with Pang, leading to the birth of World Evangelism Tv and consequently abandoning the oral agreement between myself and Mr. Mackenzie,” Pastor Ezekiel stated.

He also denied claims that New Life Prayer Centre Church owns a Hospital and a morgue.

“I know to well that New Life Prayer Center and Church does not have a grave yard or a cemetery. And that the only grave yard that is outside the church expansive compound belongs to the community that sold the land to us,” the court papers read.

