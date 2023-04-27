Pastor Ezekiel Odero Arrested in Kilifi

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Televangelist Ezekiel Odero has been arrested on accusations of being pastor Paul Mackenzie’s accomplice in the Shakahola massacre.

Speaking to the media on Thursday April 27, Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha confirmed the arrest noting that Pastor Ezekiel’s church has been closed indefinitely.

“This morning we have arrested Pastor Ezekiel Odero for allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various media institutions.

“We have also taken action and closed the prayer center. We are urging and giving information to the public that the church has been closed and whatever was in there has been cleared out,” Onyacha stated.

She also confirmed that pastor Ezekiel was being interrogated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mombasa County.

This comes a day after Pastor Ezekiel was summoned by the DCI to write a statement over alleged deaths in his church.He denied the indoctrination accusations presented against him during the grilling.

Police officers have also visited Milele Funeral Home in Mavueni, Kilifi County – a morgue near Pastor Ezekiel’s church to inquire whether there are dead bodies that came from the church.

“We did not file a complaint. The police are in the process of recording statements on how many bodies we have handled so far from Pastor Ezekiel’s church.

“We have given our statements to the police, in respect to that, as required by law. We have not lodged a complaint against Pastor Ezekiel. Police are just doing their investigations, period,” Milele CEO Johnson Amani Kea stated.

