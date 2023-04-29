Pastor Ezekiel Odero Hires Lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta

Controversial Pastor Ezekiel Odero has sought the services of lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari ahead of his criminal charges.

The two lawyers made the announcement during a press briefing on Saturday, April 29 after visiting Pastor Odero at Port police station in Mombasa County.

Ombeta denied allegations that Pastor Ezekiel is linked to the Shakahola cult that has seen over 100 bodies exhumed saying that only 15 people have died in the church premises since it was established.

“Only 15 People have died in the Church since it started more than a year ago. Our client is not linked to the deaths of persons in Shakahola,” Ombeta stated.

Jared Magolo will deputize the two lawyers in defending Pastor Ezekiel when the case will be heard Tuesday, May 2.

The police on Friday sought the court to allow them to detain Pastor Ezekiel for 30 more days to complete investigations against him. They argue that they have credible information linking him to the bodies exhumed at Shakahola.

The police also said that intelligence reports have established several deaths within Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre and Church precincts between last year and this year.

“Police have collected several burial permits that were issued to several individuals whose names and telephone numbers have been disclosed in these records.

“However, the investigators hold reasonable apprehension that the respondents may interfere with the individuals regarded as potential witnesses before getting to the bottom of the questions whether the dead bodies were indeed released to kin for interment or buried at Shakahola under suspicious circumstances,” court papers read.

Pastor Ezekiel is also being investigated over fraud, money laundering, murder, aiding suicide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, and aiding suicide.

