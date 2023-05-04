Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pastor Ezekiel Odero Released, Given Conditions

By

Published

odero

File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Controversial Pastor Ezekiel Odero was on Thursday released from police custody after the Shanzu law Court ruled that there is no sufficient reason for the state to keep holding him.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido in his ruling released the televangelist on a Sh3 million bond or an alternative Sh1.5 million cash bail.

He however barred Pastor Ezekiel from making public comments about the Shakahola massacre while investigations are ongoing.

The televangelist was also ordered to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) once a week. The terms of his release will last until investigations are completed or he is formally charged in court.

“Parties will be at liberty to apply for the closure of this file once the investigations are complete,” Ominde ruled.

Pastor Ezekiel who was arrested on April 27 is being accused of indoctrination of his faithful and having links with Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is behind the alleged deaths of his followers in Shakahola.

He is also being charged with aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty and money laundering.

The state wanted to keep the televangelist in custody for another 30 days while investigations continued. Prosecutors informed the Shanzu court that they have new information about the Shakahola cult fatalities, which are being examined by alleged pastor Mackenzie.

The court however blocked the government from holding the controversial pastor for another month.

On Wednesday the court also ordered the Inspector General of Police, IG Koome, to reopen Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre church which was closed, on Thursday, April 27, after police arrested the televangelist in Kilifi.

Also Read: Pastor Ezekiel Odero Hires Lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019