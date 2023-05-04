Pastor Ezekiel Odero Released, Given Conditions

Controversial Pastor Ezekiel Odero was on Thursday released from police custody after the Shanzu law Court ruled that there is no sufficient reason for the state to keep holding him.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido in his ruling released the televangelist on a Sh3 million bond or an alternative Sh1.5 million cash bail.

He however barred Pastor Ezekiel from making public comments about the Shakahola massacre while investigations are ongoing.

The televangelist was also ordered to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) once a week. The terms of his release will last until investigations are completed or he is formally charged in court.

“Parties will be at liberty to apply for the closure of this file once the investigations are complete,” Ominde ruled.

Pastor Ezekiel who was arrested on April 27 is being accused of indoctrination of his faithful and having links with Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is behind the alleged deaths of his followers in Shakahola.

He is also being charged with aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty and money laundering.

The state wanted to keep the televangelist in custody for another 30 days while investigations continued. Prosecutors informed the Shanzu court that they have new information about the Shakahola cult fatalities, which are being examined by alleged pastor Mackenzie.

The court however blocked the government from holding the controversial pastor for another month.

On Wednesday the court also ordered the Inspector General of Police, IG Koome, to reopen Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre church which was closed, on Thursday, April 27, after police arrested the televangelist in Kilifi.

