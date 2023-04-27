Connect with us

Pastor Ezekiel To Face Criminal Charges – CS Kindiki

kindiki on pasports

File image of CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that pastor Ezekiel Odero would be charged with criminal charges relating to the mass killing of his followers.

In an update via Twitter on Thursday, April 27, Kindiki stated that the renowned pastor is being processed by police officers ahead of his charges.

“It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th  April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County  of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS at the same time stated that Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre church has been shut down and over 1oo people holed up.

“The said Church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki’s announcement came hours after the pastor was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regional headquarters in Mombasa County.

He was also on Wednesday interrogated by the DCI regarding alleged deaths in his church. Pastor Ezekiel denied the indoctrination accusations presented against him during the grilling.

Police officers have also visited Milele Funeral Home in Mavueni, Kilifi County – a morgue near Pastor Ezekiel’s church to inquire whether there are dead bodies that came from the church. 

 

 Also Read: Pastor Ezekiel Odero Arrested in Kilifi

