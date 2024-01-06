Pastor Kanyari Speaks After His Sister Starlet Wahu Was Murdered at Nairobi AirBnB

Controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari has broken silence over the death of his younger sister Starlet Wahu.

Speaking on Saturday to a local outlet, Kanyari said he was shocked after learning the tragic news about his sister’s murder.

Pastor Kanyari revealed that he last saw Starlet during the Christmas holidays in 2023, but she did not introduce the murder suspect to the family.

“I am heartbroken; she was doing so well in life. We last met on Christmas, and on December 31, we spent time together at home. We had not seen the man before. We learned about him after her death. This is so tragic for us, the family, and even her friends. May her soul rest in peace,” Kanyari revealed.

Wahu’s lifeless body was discovered in an Airbnb apartment in Nairobi’s South B area on Saturday morning.

CCTV footage from the apartment showed Wahu wearing a short red dress in the company of a man wearing a denim shirt.

The pair boarded a lift together to their room, which detectives said they had rented for the night. They appeared to be in a good mood and continued talking before entering the lift.

On Saturday morning, however, police received a distress call from the owner of the rented Airbnb in South B, informing them of a possible murder.

When officers arrived, the door was reportedly locked from the outside and they had to break the locks to gain access.

“They found the girl had bled to death. The suspect cut the woman’s vein connecting to the heart which is why she died faster. We could not save her,” Judith Nyongesa, the police commander in Makadara stated.

Police recovered HIV testing kits with negative results, as well as used condoms, a mobile phone, alcohol, the victim’s clothes, and a knife thought to be the murder weapon, at the crime site.

“We managed to track his phone and arrested him while undergoing treatment. The suspect is 30 years old but the investigations are ongoing to establish why they rented a house and killed the young lady,” Nyongesa told the media.

The man, prime suspect in the murder case, has since been identified as John Watara aged 30 years.