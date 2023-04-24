Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pastor Mackenzie Claims Innocence in Shocking Twist to Cult Death Case

By

Published

Mackenzie og image
File image of Paul Mackenzie

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie has been making headlines recently for his alleged involvement in the deaths of dozens of people believed to be his followers.

Mackenzie had earlier denied any involvement in what is now being referred to as the ‘Shakahola Massacre’.

Initially, Mackenzie was arrested in connection with the deaths of two minors who had succumbed to starvation. However, he was released on bail and denied playing any part in their deaths.

In a previous interview, Mackenzie had stated that he had shut down his Good News International church in Shakahola in August 2019 after a 16-year service.

He claimed that he had sold everything in the church and that the building no longer functioned. Mackenzie further urged humanity to follow Christ and not him, saying he was also following Jesus.

However, the preacher was re-arrested and is currently in police custody in connection with the deaths of dozens of people believed to be his followers.

The bodies of 67 people have been exhumed so far, with the number expected to rise exponentially as detectives continue with the exhumation. Some of the bodies were found in the same grave, with one grave found to have six bodies.

The church in question rests on an 800-acre piece of land owned by Mackenzie. Detectives are currently combing the forest around the area to try and rescue more people.

The ‘Shakahola Massacre’ has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many people calling for justice for the victims. Mackenzie’s denial of any involvement in their deaths has only added to the controversy surrounding this case.

As the investigation continues, the full extent of Mackenzie’s alleged involvement in this tragedy will hopefully become clear, and justice can be served for the victims and their families.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019