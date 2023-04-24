Pastor Mackenzie Claims Innocence in Shocking Twist to Cult Death Case

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie has been making headlines recently for his alleged involvement in the deaths of dozens of people believed to be his followers.

Mackenzie had earlier denied any involvement in what is now being referred to as the ‘Shakahola Massacre’.

Initially, Mackenzie was arrested in connection with the deaths of two minors who had succumbed to starvation. However, he was released on bail and denied playing any part in their deaths.

In a previous interview, Mackenzie had stated that he had shut down his Good News International church in Shakahola in August 2019 after a 16-year service.

He claimed that he had sold everything in the church and that the building no longer functioned. Mackenzie further urged humanity to follow Christ and not him, saying he was also following Jesus.

However, the preacher was re-arrested and is currently in police custody in connection with the deaths of dozens of people believed to be his followers.

The bodies of 67 people have been exhumed so far, with the number expected to rise exponentially as detectives continue with the exhumation. Some of the bodies were found in the same grave, with one grave found to have six bodies.

The church in question rests on an 800-acre piece of land owned by Mackenzie. Detectives are currently combing the forest around the area to try and rescue more people.

The ‘Shakahola Massacre’ has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many people calling for justice for the victims. Mackenzie’s denial of any involvement in their deaths has only added to the controversy surrounding this case.

As the investigation continues, the full extent of Mackenzie’s alleged involvement in this tragedy will hopefully become clear, and justice can be served for the victims and their families.