Pastor Mackenzie Rearrested Moments After Being Released

Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been rearrested moments after the Malindi Law Courts released him.

Mackenzie will now face terrorism charges at the Shanzu law courts in Kilifi.

The Malindi court released Mackenzie and his 6 co-accused persons even as the prosecution sought 90 more days to complete investigations.

The court in a judgment on Tuesday May 2 observed that the eighth and tenth suspects had already been in custody for 10 days following their arrest on April 17, which was their maximum duration of incarceration.

The court further noted that the first and seventh suspects had requested anticipatory bail, which could only be granted by the High Court, resulting in their release.

“This court cannot, in its capacity, give any formal anticipatory bail as there is no formal application to hold the suspects. As it is, anticipatory bail is taken from the High Court.

“Any application for bail can be made before the specialised court once they are arraigned. In this regard, this miscellaneous file is therefore closed. The suspects are at liberty to leave unless they are again otherwise withheld,” the magistrate directed.

On April 24, President Ruto while speaking in Ruiru Kiambu County, termed Pastor Mackenzie’s Shakahola cult as an act of terrorism.

The Head of State opined that Mackenzie should be jailed for using religion to advance heinous acts.

“People like Paul Mackenzie (of the Shakahola cult) and any other terrorists, do not belong to any religion. They belong in prison,” said Ruto

“What is being witnessed in Shakahola is akin to terrorism. Mr Mackenzie who acts as a pastor is in fact a terrible criminal. Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mackenzie are using religion to do exactly the same thing.”

