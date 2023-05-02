Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pastor Mackenzie Rearrested Moments After Being Released

By

Published

unnamed (42) 1683005692

Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been rearrested moments after the Malindi Law Courts released him. 

Mackenzie will now face terrorism charges at the Shanzu law courts in Kilifi.

The Malindi court released Mackenzie and his 6 co-accused persons even as the prosecution sought 90 more days to complete investigations.

The court in a judgment on Tuesday May 2 observed that the eighth and tenth suspects had already been in custody for 10 days following their arrest on April 17, which was their maximum duration of incarceration.

The court further noted that the first and seventh suspects had requested anticipatory bail, which could only be granted by the High Court, resulting in their release.

“This court cannot, in its capacity, give any formal anticipatory bail as there is no formal application to hold the suspects. As it is, anticipatory bail is taken from the High Court.

“Any application for bail can be made before the specialised court once they are arraigned. In this regard, this miscellaneous file is therefore closed. The suspects are at liberty to leave unless they are again otherwise withheld,” the magistrate directed.

On April 24, President Ruto while speaking in Ruiru Kiambu County, termed Pastor Mackenzie’s Shakahola cult as an act of terrorism.

The Head of State opined that Mackenzie should be jailed for using religion to advance heinous acts.

“People like Paul Mackenzie (of the Shakahola cult) and any other terrorists, do not belong to any religion. They belong in prison,” said Ruto

“What is being witnessed in Shakahola is akin to terrorism. Mr Mackenzie who acts as a pastor is in fact a terrible criminal. Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mackenzie are using religion to do exactly the same thing.”

Also Read: Angry Residents Storm Pastor Mackenzie’s Home in Malindi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019