Pastor Mackenzie Should Be Charged With Genocide – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has proposed Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie be charged with genocide.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 25 in Kilifi, Kindiki stated that Mackenzie and his collaborators should face the charges.

“Over and above charging Mackenzie with terrorism, I’m convinced that a case can be built for charging him and his collaborators with genocide. It is possible to charge them with a crime of genocide under the International and Kenyan law.

“Article two of the United Nation Convention of 1948 for the prevention and punishment of crime genocide, defines genocide as any of the following Acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part a racial, national ethnic or religious group, “he stated.

Kindiki assured Kenyans that the government would work to establish the truth about the cult noting that the government has nothing to hide.

“We are following a number of leads and I want to assure Kenyans and the world that we will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of this matter and establish the truth. The government has nothing to hide. This is a clear example of misuse of the freedom and right to worship,” said Kindiki.

His remarks come a day after President Ruto compared Pastor Mackenzie’s religious activities to that of terrorists.

“What we are seeing in Kilifi, Shakahola is akin to terrorism. There is no difference between Mr Mackenzie who pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal,” he said.

He added, “Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mackenzie are using religion to do the same thing.” Let me say for the avoidance of doubt that people like Mackenzie and all other terrorists and criminals do not belong to any religion, they belong to jail and that is where they should be.”

The death toll from the Shakahola cult as of Tuesday stands at 90.

Also Read: